Pashinyan: No operative communication with Aliyev yet


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said today that "there is no operative communication with President of Azerbaijan yet, but preparations are underway”.

“I’m pleased to say that the situation along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border has been incomparably calmer in recent days,” Pashinyan said in the Armenian National Assembly.

He reached the agreement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on reducing tension and preventing incidents on the border at the meeting of heads of CIS states in Dushanbe, Pashinyan said on September 28.

He added that he also agreed with Aliyev to establish operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

