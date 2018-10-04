Pashinyan: No operative communication with Aliyev yet

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said today that "there is no operative communication with President of Azerbaijan yet, but preparations are underway”.
“I’m pleased to say that the situation along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border has been incomparably calmer in recent days,” Pashinyan said in the Armenian National Assembly.
He reached the agreement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on reducing tension and preventing incidents on the border at the meeting of heads of CIS states in Dushanbe, Pashinyan said on September 28.
He added that he also agreed with Aliyev to establish operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.