Armenian parliament to form an investigative commission

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly has approved the draft to form an investigative commission.

74 MPs voted “yes” and 14 voted “no”.

The commission will consist of 11 MPs in total: 5 from RPA, 3 from “Tsarukyan” group, 2 from “Yelk” alliance and 1 from ARF.

One quarter of the MPs applied to National Assembly President Ara Babloyan after the revealed wiretapping of the phone call between heads of Armenian National Security Service and Special Investigation Service with the demand to form an investigative commission regarding the case.

The commission will look into obstruction of justice and violations of the right to justice and privacy of phone communications.