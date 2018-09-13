476 views

Armenian parliament to form an investigative commission


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly has approved the draft to form an investigative commission.

74 MPs voted “yes” and 14 voted “no”.

 

The commission will consist of 11 MPs in total: 5 from RPA, 3 from “Tsarukyan” group, 2 from “Yelk” alliance and 1 from ARF.

 

One quarter of the MPs applied to National Assembly President Ara Babloyan after the revealed wiretapping of the phone call between heads of Armenian National Security Service and Special Investigation Service with the demand to form an investigative commission regarding the case.

 

The commission will look into obstruction of justice and violations of the right to justice and privacy of phone communications. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | September 13, 2018 16:25
Pashinyan: “Shant 2018” will perfect the work of public administration

Foreign Policy | September 13, 2018 16:09
UN to assist Armenia with democratic reforms

Army and Police | September 13, 2018 15:11
Armenia and Kansas Army National Guard celebrate 15 years of partnership
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe