Key points from Pashinyan’s Facebook live

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted a Facebook live video in the evening of September 2 to answer questions from users.

We have collected the key points from the live.

On the mechanisms of organizing snap elections

Nikol Pashinyan recalled that under current constitution, the mechanism for holding snap elections is the resignation of Prime Minister and subsequent election of a new one by the National Assembly. If the Armenian parliament fails to elect the PM within two weeks, it will be dissolved.

“This political agreement is indicated clearly in the government’s program approved by the parliament. However, Armenian citizens want a guarantee that they will not have to make another revolution after the assumed resignation of the Prime Minister.

I believe they can do it if they have to, but taking into consideration the message coming from the people, I think we have to create guarantees that no attempts will be made to launch processes contrary to the will of the people,” said Pashinyan.

“I have already spoken about the first option, which is amendments to the constitution that allow the parliament to dissolve even without Prime Minister’s resignation. In other words, the parliament will make the decision on its own dissolution. This option promises the strongest guarantees. We are working on constitutional amendments at the moment. Soon, we will submit the package to the parliament,” said the Armenian Prime Minister.

On the date of snap elections

According to Pashinyan, the snap elections must be held no later than in May or within the first ten days of June 2019.

On the Amulsar project

Nikol Pashinyan revealed that the state bodies conducted certain inspections that gave the grounds for an interim conclusion, but the final assessment required another international expert examination.

“It is very important that this expert assessment is conducted by a respected international organization, so that the conclusion is acceptable and undisputable not only for the Armenian government, but also for the international community. This is very important. The government’s decision on the Amulsar project can be based solely on indisputable facts,” said the Prime Minister.

According to Pashinyan, “no such facts have been recorded as of the moment”. He added, “There are some violations and concerns, which have been documented.”

On gas and electricity tariffs

Nikol Pashinyan said that the government formed a working group tasked with assessing the bases for gas and electricity tariffs.

“We need to have reasonable tariffs and be certain they were set in the framework of efficient market logic,” noted Pashinyan.

On the planned meeting with Vladimir Putin

Nikol Pashinyan told during the live he was going to visit Moscow soon for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This will be my second meeting with Putin, and we plan to discuss in scrutiny a range of issues on the bilateral agenda,” said Pashinyan.

He added, “I do not say all issues are resolved, but our cooperation goes on. I am certain it will continue in its natural order.”