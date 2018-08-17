Angela Merkel to visit Armenia on August 24

Yerevan/Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Armenia on August 24-25.

The Armenian government said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Angela Merkel will chair a number of high-level meetings between the Armenian and German sides during the visit.

The results of these talks will be summed up at a joint press conference of Pashinyan and Merkel.

The German Chancellor will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian as well.

Angela Merkel has also scheduled a visit to Tsitsernakaberd complex to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.