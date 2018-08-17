1145 views

Angela Merkel to visit Armenia on August 24


Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel

Photo: https://studybreaks.com


Yerevan/Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Armenia on August 24-25.

The Armenian government said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Angela Merkel will chair a number of high-level meetings between the Armenian and German sides during the visit.

 

Merkel and Armenia

 

The results of these talks will be summed up at a joint press conference of Pashinyan and Merkel.

 

The German Chancellor will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian as well.

 

Angela Merkel has also scheduled a visit to Tsitsernakaberd complex to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | August 17, 2018 14:46
Angela Merkel to visit Armenia on August 24

Nagorno Karabakh | August 17, 2018 12:11
Artsakh prevents Azerbaijani group’s attack

Politics | August 17, 2018 10:20
Armenia’s former president Kocharyan announces return to politics
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe