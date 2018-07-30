RPA: “Kocharyan’s case” will disturb internal affairs in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Republican Party’s faction has declared in the National Assembly that the criminal case against the second Armenian president Robert Kocharyan and the court decision to arrest him "have no connection with democracy, the rule of law and the independence of judiciary”.
The RPA statement also mentioned that “the case will deeply disturb the internal affairs in Armenia”.
“Such unfounded accusations encourage the tendencies for a split in the society, which grow more dangerous on the background of the worrying situation around Armenia and Artsakh,” reads the statement.
RPA faction added that “this issue and any developments it causes will be raised in the channels of parliamentary diplomacy as well – in corresponding international platforms and formats.”
