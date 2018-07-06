Armenian PM: Those who stole from the people must be detained

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the government will consistently bring back what was stolen from the people.
“Those, who dared to steal from the people, should be detained. Having even a single political prisoner in Armenia during my tenure would a disgrace. We prioritize legitimacy; we are not going to replace someone’s plunder with ours or a monopoly with another monopoly.
I have a responsibility before each of you. We will consistently bring back what stolen from you, regardless of the name and surname of the stealer,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said on July 5 during a meeting with Syunik residents.
