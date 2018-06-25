406 views

Armenian PM convenes first meeting of National Security Council


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of National Security Council of Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that this was the first meeting after formation of the new government.

“I am aware that following April 9 the functions of National Security Council have become more precise and according to Part 2 of Article 155 of the Armenian Constitution, the main directions of politics in defense sector are defined by the National Security Council. The meeting is also aimed at discussing issues and future plans in this framework,” he said.

The meeting also covered state program on the development plan of Armenian Armed Forces, development of armament and military equipment, as well as improving the efficiency of combat duty.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan reported about incorporation of more efficient forms and methods of active defense in the Armenian Defense Ministry.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | June 25, 2018 17:13
UN to continue assisting Armenia with disaster risk reduction

Foreign Policy | June 25, 2018 16:36
Armenian and Georgian FMs have a phone conversation

Army and Police | June 25, 2018 16:07
Armenia puts military police in main airport to guide draftees from abroad
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe