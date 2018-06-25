Armenian PM convenes first meeting of National Security Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of National Security Council of Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that this was the first meeting after formation of the new government.



“I am aware that following April 9 the functions of National Security Council have become more precise and according to Part 2 of Article 155 of the Armenian Constitution, the main directions of politics in defense sector are defined by the National Security Council. The meeting is also aimed at discussing issues and future plans in this framework,” he said.



The meeting also covered state program on the development plan of Armenian Armed Forces, development of armament and military equipment, as well as improving the efficiency of combat duty.



Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan reported about incorporation of more efficient forms and methods of active defense in the Armenian Defense Ministry.