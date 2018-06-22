First sitting of Working Group of Electoral Reforms to be held on July 4

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first sitting of the Parliamentary Working Group of Reforms of Electoral Legislation will take place on July 4, 12AM, at Armenian National Assembly.

Today the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan met with the members of the Working Group comprised of the representatives of four parliamentary factions formed by consensus to make reforms in the Electoral Legislation.



“It is necessary to reach consensus over the expecting reforms, which should guarantee the wish of having the best electoral system,” the press release of the Armenian parliament reads.



“The representatives of all factions of the Armenian National Assembly agreed that they should work with the government by mutual agreement and cooperation. In this connection the members of the Working Group proposed to the Speaker and on their behalf officially addressed to the Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Legislation Reforms adjunct to the Armenian Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, expecting that the government will create a group of authorized representatives comprised of three people, who later will work with the parliamentary Working Group,” the statement notes.



Ara Babloyan proposed to coordinate the works of the Working Group and hold the sittings by the principle of rotation. The proposal was accepted. The representative of the RPA Faction in the Working Group Davit Harutyunyan will coordinate the preparatory works of the first sitting to be held on 4 July.