Samvel Babayan to be released

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former commander of NK Defense Army Samvel Babayan will be released from prison upon the decision of the Court of Cassation today.

A number of Armenian MPs submitted a letter of guarantee for Samvel Babayan.



The Court of Cassation overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal on leaving the verdict of the Court of General Jurisdiction of First Instance on the case of Samvel Babayan and others unchanged and send the case for new investigation.



The Court of First Instance sentenced Samvel Babayan to 6 years in prison in November, 2017.



According to the indictment, he motivated a group of people to buy, transport and keep Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile.