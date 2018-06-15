967 views

Pashinyan: There is no more corruption in Armenia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. There is no more corruption in Armenia now, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in the interview to the Russian TV channel RT.

“I can say so, because what Armenia has now is an anti-corruption environment. Obviously, there can be individual cases of corruption – the remnants of the corrupt past. Unfortunately, lack of corruption is not guaranteed, but I believe this environment and the whole anti-corruption process in the country will allow us to guarantee that it will continue,” said Pashinyan.

He is certain that the Republican Party of Armenia has no chances in the elections.

“They can’t win. They will never have a comeback of any sorts. Other parties, other forces might win the elections, but they [the Republicans] will never return to power, that is for sure. In any case, that is how I feel and I am certain of it,” noted the Prime Minister.

Touching on the future of the “Yelk” bloc, which includes Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party, the Prime Minister said they were “discussing it at the moment”.

“Of course, the party will develop regardless of the future of the bloc,” clarified Pashinyan.

