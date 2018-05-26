998 views

Armenia and EU discuss the fight against corruption


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has met with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.

Ambassador Switalski has noted that the EU assistance to Armenia has grown by a quarter in 2018, which demonstrates the prospects and capacities of expanding the Armenia-EU relations in the near future.

The Armenian government’ press service has said that Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan and Ambassador Switalski have discussed the programs implemented in the country with support from EU and exchanged ideas about the fight against corruption in Armenia.

