Armenian PM: “Creation of happy Armenia is irreversible”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the process of creating free and happy Armenia is irreversible”.

Prime Minister Pashinyan said this at the session of Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

“We aim at providing conditions for holding elections in a way that from now on the Armenian citizen was the one to claim victory and not this or that political force. And I would also like to stress that our next priority is the fight against corruption from manifestations of electoral bribes to state and judicial corruption,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

According to him, the most important ideological issue in Armenia is the definition of applied significance of the state.

“When the Republic of Armenia was founded in 1991 and we thought that everything was great, we allowed a serious conceptual mistake to happen. We did not clearly define the reason why the Armenian people established the Republic of Armenia as a state.

We are convinced that the Republic of Armenia was created by the people with the following purpose: focusing Armenia’s human, physical, mental, scientific, economic and spiritual potential or its significant portion in our territory and providing its security and natural development. We envision the further development of Armenia based on this concept, which will lead us to free and happy Armenia,” Armenian PM stated.

Touching upon the activity of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Nikol Pashinyan said that it became the indicator of trust of the Armenian diaspora towards the Armenian government.

“Analyzing the activity of the fund, we can get a comprehensive understanding of what is happening in diaspora, their concerns and possible solutions to the issues,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.