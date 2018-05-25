Armenian PM and Catholicos talk church-state relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received today Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.
Pashinyan has noted that the political processes in the country came to resolution in line with Karekin II and the Armenian Church’s call for solidarity, the government press service said.
Karekin II has wished success to the Prime Minister and newly appointed members of the government.
“The parties have discussed a number of issues concerning domestic political matters, church-state relations, etc,” said the government press service.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.