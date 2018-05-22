Armenian President and PM to visit Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan has revealed that the ministry will maintain current foreign policy and shared a number of issues on Armenia’s foreign policy agenda at the press briefing.

A delegation headed by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink is expected to visit Armenia next week.



“French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay a visit to Armenia on May 27-28, and we expect many guests from Armenian Diaspora to arrive for the events on May 28,” added Balayan.



Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will visit Georgia on May 25-26 to attend the celebration of the centennial of restoration of the country’s statehood.



Afterwards, on May 30-31, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia.



Touching on Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Tigran Balayan has noted:



“This is not exactly news. We have insisted on Artsakh’s participation for years. The circumstances have changed and recent discussions in various formats suggest deeper involvement in the negotiation process for Artsakh.”



According to Mr Balayan, there is no arrangement yet for a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers.