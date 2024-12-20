Politico reporter writes “Ashes of Our Fathers: Inside the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh” book

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Politico reporter Gabriel Gavin wrote “Ashes of Our Fathers: Inside the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh” book.

The book will be published in early January 2025 and the presentation is due on January 30, 2025 at Armenian House in London.

The presentation is organized by the Armenian Institute of London and Hurst Publishers.

The Armenian Institute said in a news release:

“Through the eyes of ordinary Armenians and Azerbaijanis, it charts how a decades-long conflict exploded into one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of our time. Based on years of unique access and on-the-ground reporting from both sides of the front line, Gabriel Gavin charts how Nagorno-Karabakh went from an ancient home shared by both peoples to a battle-scarred land of empty houses and untended graves - as the world watched on.”

Gabriel Gavin is a journalist and writer from Oxford, England. He has covered the politics and foreign affairs of the former Soviet Union and Turkey as a reporter for Politico, as well as for outlets including Time, Foreign Policy and The Spectator.