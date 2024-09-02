“Artsakh issue must return to the international agenda”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that "The issue of Artsakh must return to the international agenda.”

“Those, who believe that the page of the Armenian Artsakh is closed and disregard the rights and opportunities for the return of the Armenians of Artsakh, openly promote interests of the enemy who maintains that viewpoint; they discredit the memory of those who fell for Artsakh, also a dedicated mission of the majority of our people who went through the unimaginable sufferings to live in freedom and independence,” Sargsyan said in his message.

“The issue of Artsakh must return to the international agenda. If all necessary efforts are made, if all possible means are employed persistently, we will be able to succeed. It is obvious that to achieve that, it is essential first of all to work relentlessly at the state level guided by the national interest, and it is important to have the authorities which manifest such perspective. Regrettably, the current authorities move down the road which leads the issue of Artsakh to oblivion; they are abjuring,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.