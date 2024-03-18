Aliyev names Stepanakert square as “Victory Square” - Mediamax.am

Aliyev names Stepanakert square as “Victory Square”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today that he named Stepanakert’s central square (Renaissance Square) as "Victory Square.”

“For many years this square and this building have been the den of separatists. It was in this square that dastardly plans were developed against our people. It was in this building that orders were given to commit the Khojaly genocide. And today we are standing in this square. I want to tell my dear people that I have named this square Victory Square,” Aliyev said.

 

In a congratulatory message to the people on the occasion of Nowruz holiday, Ilham Aliyev said that “today Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries in the world which carries out absolutely independent policy.”

 

“It is based only and only on the interests and the will of the Azerbaijani people,” he said.

