Pashinyan expects international assistance for forcibly displaced


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia.

“Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia also expects international assistance to overcome the situation created in the country as a result of the forced deportation of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

At the meeting, Pashinyan also noted that the government’s comprehensive agenda of reforms is being successfully implemented, including with the support of the EU. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to give a new impetus to the projects to be carried out in Armenia as part of the EU’s $ 2.6 billion investment package,” the government said in a news release.

