Pashinyan indirectly comments on Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the Azerbaijani side is conducting arbitrary arrests at the and up to the checkpoints from Artsakh to Armenia.”

“This is an extremely alarming fact. In all such cases, our state authorities must take adequate steps to protect the rights of arbitrarily arrested persons, including at international instances.

This should be on our agenda until these issues are properly resolved,” Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

On September 27, Azerbaijani authorities arrested former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan and transferred him to Baku.