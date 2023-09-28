Pashinyan: No Armenians to be left in Karabakh in the coming days

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "there will be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming days.”

“The exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continues because of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing. This is a direct action of ethnic cleansing and depatriation, which we have been warning the international community about for a long time.

Statements by various international players condemning the ethnic cleansing taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh are important, but if they are not followed by concrete actions, these statements will be seen as simply creating moral statistics for history. If statements of condemnation are not followed by political and legal decisions, these condemnations become acts of acceptance of what is happening,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the government meeting.

According to him, the key duty of the Armenian government is “to receive our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh with as much care as possible and to provide for their most basic needs.”