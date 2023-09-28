Existence of the Republic of Artsakh is terminated

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Republic of Artsakh Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on actions "deriving from the situation created after September 19, 2023.”

The decree reads:

“According to the decree, in connection with the difficult military-political situation created, based on the priority of ensuring the physical security and vital interests of the people of Artsakh, given the agreement reached through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces with the representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan that free, voluntary and unimpeded passage of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including military personnel who have laid down their arms, with their property in their vehicles through the Lachin corridor is ensured, and guided by Article 93 of the Constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh, a decision was adopted:

1. To dissolve all state institutions and organizations under their administrative jurisdiction until 1 January 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) shall cease to exist.

2. The population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including those outside the Republic, after the entry into force of this decree, should familiarize themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to make an independent and individual decision on the possibility of staying (returning) in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This decree shall come into force immediately after its publication.”

Mediamax notes that the Artsakh InfoCenter first published the Russian version of the decree, which implies that the document was drafted by the Russian side.