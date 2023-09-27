Ruben Vardanyan’s spouse confirms his arrest by Azerbaijani authorities - Mediamax.am

Ruben Vardanyan’s spouse confirms his arrest by Azerbaijani authorities


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The spouse of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Veronika Zonabend, confirmed the fact of his arrest by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“This morning my husband, Ruben Vardanyan, philanthropist, businessman and former State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, has been arrested and captured by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border while trying to leave Artsakh with thousands of other Armenians fleeing the Azerbaijani occupation. Throughout the ten months of the blockade, Ruben stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Artsakh, endured hardship and struggled to survive with them. I pray that my husband will be released unharmed and ask for your support,” Veronika Zonabend said in a statement.

