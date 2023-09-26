ICRC: Hundreds of burn victims of an explosion need urgent medical care

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The ICRC office reported today that hundreds of burn victims of an explosion at a fuel depot are in urgent need of specialized medical care.

Ariane Bauer, the ICRC’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, stated:

“This is an absolute tragedy for hundreds of people now suffering from horrific, painful burns, the crisis is compounded by the fact that hospitals were already running over capacity and that heavy traffic makes it difficult to move ambulances and medical supplies in and out.”

The news release says that the ICRC is working with “decision makers in the region to find solutions to increase the number of medical evacuations .”