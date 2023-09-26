European Commission expects “a mass exodus” to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU’s executive body – the European Commission (EC) – expects "a mass exodus” of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

The EC said in a news release that there is a major food shortage and lack of access to electricity and water within the Nagorno-Karabakh.

The EC announced allocation of €5 million humanitarian funding which will assist people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and vulnerable people inside Nagorno-Karabakh.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, stated:

“We must be prepared to support the thousands who have decided to flee Nagorno Karabakh, especially as the upcoming winter is likely to expose the refugees to additional challenges. The EU is drastically stepping up its humanitarian aid in the region to provide emergency relief to people in need, both within the Nagorno Karabakh enclave, and to people now displaced in Armenia.”