Dozens of patients injured by the explosion in Artsakh are in critical condition

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As a result of a large explosion in a gasoline warehouse in Artsakh’s Askeran region on September 25, 290 individuals with various degrees of burns were transported to medical establishments.

Artsakh Ministry of Health reported that dozens of patients affected by the explosion are still in critical condition.

Seven persons died in the hospital, 13 unrecognized bodies were transferred to the ‘Bureau of Forensic Examination.

“Many persons are considered missing,” the news release says.

The Ministry of Health of Armenia reported that a team of doctors left for Stepanakert by helicopter with the necessary medicine and medical supplies. “Patients at the Stepanakert Central Hospital are being prepared for transfer,” the news release reads.