Pashinyan and Klaar discuss the situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discussed the military-political situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps to overcome it.
Government’s press office reports that during the meeting, the sides emphasized the need for guarantees of the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The interlocutors also referred to the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
