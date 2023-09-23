Pashinyan and Klaar discuss the situation - Mediamax.am

976 views

Pashinyan and Klaar discuss the situation


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discussed the military-political situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps to overcome it.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting, the sides emphasized the need for guarantees of the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

The interlocutors also referred to the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 22, 2023 18:18
Borrell says “there are some leaders that need to be dealt with in a different way”

Nagorno Karabakh | September 22, 2023 16:07
Pashinyan and Klaar discuss the situation

Foreign Policy | September 22, 2023 15:38
ECHR fully satisfies Armenia’s request
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023