Blinken welcomes simultaneous shipment of humanitarian goods to Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed simultaneous shipment of humanitarian goods along the Lachin corridor and the Aghdam roadway into Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the issued statement Blinken says that this approach was recently discussed with president Aliyev.

“These deliveries of critically needed supplies are an important step forward, and we encourage the sides to engage in direct talks and focus on ways to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies to the population of the region,” the Secretary of State noted.

Blinken also said that the United States “remains committed to supporting efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve long-standing issues and achieve a dignified and durable peace.”