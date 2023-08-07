Davit Ishkhanyan elected chairman of Artsakh parliament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Davit Ishkhanyan, a member of the ARF faction, was elected the chairman of the Artsakh National Assembly.

He was backed by 22 deputies, 9 voted against at the close voting during the special session of the parliament.

The ruling Free Motherland-UCA faction nominated Davit Ishkhanyan for the position of the speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly.

Former speaker Artur Tovmasyan resigned on July 29.