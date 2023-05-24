Ruben Vardanyan: “We can drastically change the situation in our favor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Artsakh, said that "by uniting, finding that strength in each other, we can drastically change the situation in our favor.”

Ruben Vardanyan held meetings in Sarushen, Nakhijevanik, Vardadzor, Sarnaghbyur, Chartar communities, presenting residents the goals of the created Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement.

“The general goal is the same as 35 years ago. We must do everything to make this goal a reality, to have safe, free, happy and Armenian Artsakh. We have clearly defined 6 red lines, the violation of which is inadmissible, we have indicated the key challenges, the ways to face them and the pillars on which we should rely on in our struggle. These are not just statements: there is an idea, a goal, a road map under every sentence,” Vardanyan said.