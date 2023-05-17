Security Council session convened in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan convened the Security Council session today, during which the participants discussed the latest military-political developments around Artsakh and the issue of taking appropriate measures.

Artsakh president’s office reported that State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, heads of law enforcement agencies made reports during the session.

“President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to the heads of relevant structures on ensuring the security of the Republic of Artsakh and the life-activity of the population,” the news release reads.