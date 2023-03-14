Pashinyan highlights Russia’s “targeted response”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted Russia’s targeted response.
Government’s press service reports that he said this in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was discussed. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the terrorist act by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5 and its consequences. In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prime Minister of Armenia highlighted Russia’s targeted response,” the message reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.