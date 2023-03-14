Pashinyan highlights Russia’s “targeted response”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted Russia’s targeted response.

Government’s press service reports that he said this in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nagorno Karabakh | 2023-03-13 13:58:44 Putin stresses the need of solving the issues “in a constructive manner”

“The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was discussed. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the terrorist act by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5 and its consequences. In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prime Minister of Armenia highlighted Russia’s targeted response,” the message reads.