Azerbaijan lays claims to Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan continues to claim that Armenia allegedly transports military personnel to Artsakh via an alternative dirt road, accompanied by a Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“Transportation of military cargo from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan must be immediately stopped, and illegal Armenian armed formations must be disarmed and withdrawn from our territory as soon as possible.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan, must be aware of its responsibility in this process and must fulfill the obligations assigned to it,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.