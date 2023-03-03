Artsakh Security Council presents issues discussed with Azerbaijani side

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A working group has been established in Artsakh to discuss urgent humanitarian issues with the Azerbaijani side.

The Security Council of Artsakh reported that in accordance with the agreement reached through mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops a meeting was held on March 1.

The following issues were on the meeting agenda:

1. Ensuring uninterrupted supply of natural gas to Artsakh and excluding further disruption of the gas supply;

2. Ensuring the possibility of inspecting the section of the only high-voltage line entering Artsakh from Armenia, which is under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, in order to carry out restoration works by the specialists of “Artsakh Energy” CJSC and restore the electricity supply to Artsakh;

3. Conducting one-time visual tour by an Azerbaijani specialized group on the territories of Kashen and Drmbon mines;

4. Complete opening of the Stepanakert-Goris highway.

“The head of the Artsakh group clarified to the Azerbaijani side the powers of the group he leads, that is the discussion of the above-mentioned specific issues and finding solutions on them.

At the beginning of the discussions, the head of the Azerbaijani group tried to lead the conversation towards the need for integration of Artsakh people with Azerbaijan, presenting prospects of obtaining possible socio-economic benefits in that case. However, the head of the Artsakh group called for discussion on clearly defined issues,” the Artsakh Security Council said in a statement.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on establishment of the stable two-way communication mechanism between the parties.