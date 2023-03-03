Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces deployed in the occupied territories of Artsakh’s Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions violated the ceasefire at night using firearms.

Artsakh Defense Ministry reported that no casualties are reported on the Armenian side. Currently, the situation on the contact line is relatively stable.

 

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops has been informed about the ceasefire violation.

