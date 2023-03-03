Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces deployed in the occupied territories of Artsakh’s Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions violated the ceasefire at night using firearms.
Artsakh Defense Ministry reported that no casualties are reported on the Armenian side. Currently, the situation on the contact line is relatively stable.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops has been informed about the ceasefire violation.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.