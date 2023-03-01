Artsakh president: Any integration process with Azerbaijan excluded

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan stated today that any integration process with Azerbaijan is excluded.

He said this at the cabinet meeting during which he introduced the newly appointed State Minister of Artsakh Gurgen Nersisyan.

Office of the Artsakh president reported that Arayik Harutyunyan noted that people of Artsakh show great will and determination to tirelessly overcome the existing difficulties day by day.

“Regardless of the difficulties and various pressures, we will remain loyal to the ideas of the Artsakh Movement and there will be no step back from the path of independence. I want to declare with all responsibility that any integration process with Azerbaijan is excluded. However, this does not mean that we will avoid contacts to solve problems of an infrastructural and humanitarian nature,” Harutyunyan said.