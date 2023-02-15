“There is reference to Nagorno-Karabakh in the peace treaty”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said today that "there is a reference to Nagorno-Karabakh in the currently discussed peace treaty, but it is not final yet, discussions are underway.”

“The Armenian side has received response from Azerbaijan to its proposals on the peace treaty and is working on it. I believe that the text will be ready as soon as possible and we will transfer it to the Azerbaijani side,” Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

He noted that Armenia is for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of an internationally visible mechanism.

“Armenia is working with its international partners to establish this mechanism. Armenia’s approach remains the same: the discussions between Stepanakert and Baku should be about the security and rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is also necessary to understand which mechanisms guarantee security and rights,” the Secretary of the Security Council said.

Referring to the EU monitoring mission to be deployed on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, Armen Grigoryan said:

“The West did not impose anything on us. In May and November 2021, in September 2022 the sovereign territory of Armenia was attacked, the territory was occupied, and this danger remains.

To neutralize the threat, it is necessary to create certain international guarantees, towards which we are working. Since the existing security guarantees are not working, Armenia invited the European Union civilian mission to create some security guarantees.

We regularly talk with our partners in Moscow about the existing problems. We discuss the issues and present the approaches of the Armenian side, explaining why we took these steps,” he said.