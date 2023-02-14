Artsakh president initiates Constitutional amendment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree initiating a process of the Constitutional amendment regarding the election of the republic’s president by the National Assembly and its specificities in case of the post of the president becomes vacant in the conditions of the martial law.
On February 13, the draft constitutional amendment was submitted to the National Assembly for discussion.
