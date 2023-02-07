Pashinyan and Macron discuss situation in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed during the phone conversation the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor.

Government’s press service reports that Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of the uninterrupted operation of the Lachin Corridor and underlined France's readiness to continue contributing to the solution of this problem.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the protection of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the activities of the EU civilian mission in Armenia.