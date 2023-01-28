Ruben Vardanyan: “Together we can achieve a lot”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that despite the difficulties of the crisis caused by the Azerbaijani blockade, it also forces to draw lessons.

“To think about creating opportunities for the future by building a more efficient and rational system. In this new situation, priorities are revised: a number of fields, such as, for example, agriculture, and the increase of the efficiency of programs implemented here, become one of the key directions,” he said.

Artsakh State Minister’s Office reports that he visited Haterk, Drmbon, Vank communities of Martakert region, had working meetings with the heads of mentioned and nearby communities and the residents.

Vardanyan thanked the people for their willingness to face the crisis and go through this difficult path together.

“I always get a lot of strength from these meetings. Every time after meeting you, the belief and the confidence that together we can do a lot and achieve a lot is strengthened more and more,” he said.