Vardanyan: “This is the only way to preserve our homeland”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. State minister of Artsakh, head of the operational headquarters Ruben Vardanyan said that work is undertaken to lift the blockade of Artsakh but the government should be ready and ensure the minimal vital needs of the population in case of all possible scenarios.

Ruben Vardanyan visited Noragyugh, Khndzristan, Patara communities of Askeran region and met with the residents.

Speaking about the reasons of the blockade, he emphasized that Azerbaijan is trying to break the spirit of Artsakh Armenians in every possible way and through pressure achieve the expulsion of all Armenians from Artsakh.

“We have to go through these trials for the sake of keeping Artsakh Armenian and for the protection of the right to live on our land with dignity. This is a difficult path: I can’t promise that there will be no problems, but I assure you that this is the only way that will allow us to preserve our homeland.”