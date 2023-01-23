Blinken urged Aliyev for “immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev “to urge an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial traffic”.
“He underscored that the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the Lachin corridor undermined prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary encouraged President Aliyev to redouble efforts in bilateral peace discussions with Armenia. He also raised human rights concerns in Azerbaijan”, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.