Blinken urged Aliyev for “immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev “to urge an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial traffic”.

“He underscored that the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the Lachin corridor undermined prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.  The Secretary encouraged President Aliyev to redouble efforts in bilateral peace discussions with Armenia.  He also raised human rights concerns in Azerbaijan”, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.

