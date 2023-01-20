Azerbaijan partially restores gas supply to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani side has partially opened the only gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia.

Artsakh Information Center reports that due to weak pressure, gas supply in Artsakh will be restored with certain restrictions.

“To ensure the uninterrupted operation of vital infrastructures and the minimum needs of the population, gas supplied in a limited volume will be available for residential houses of Stepanakert, regional gas stations, as well as some facilities of strategic importance,” the news release says.