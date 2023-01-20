Artsakh schools stop functioning due to lack of heating

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Schools, pre-school establishments, vocational educational establishments have temporarily stopped functioning in Artsakh.
Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports that due to Azerbaijan’s disruption of gas and electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh 117 schools have been closed and almost 20,000 children are deprived of the opportunity to receive education.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.