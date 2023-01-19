Vardanyan: Situation proves the impossibility of living as part of Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said that “Azerbaijan should understand that the only way to live side by side is to be neighbors, not to be a part of Azerbaijan.”

“Europe can put pressure on Aliyev’s regime, explain what sanctions can be imposed. The Europeans can create an air corridor for humanitarian planes to land in Stepanakert and bring us the much needed food and medicine.

The best way to end this story would be to recognize Artsakh as an independent state. The current situation once again proves that it is impossible to live as a part of Azerbaijan. It is our purpose and our responsibility to show determination and courage to protect our independence,” Artsakh State Minister said in an interview with France 24 TV.

He said that France, Russia, the US, Iran, Turkey are big players: “Europe continues its trade with Azerbaijan, accepting the authoritarian regime, which is trying to destroy a democratic country like Artsakh. This is an example of the double standards of many of the big players.”

He noted that Russia, France and the US should return to the Minsk Group table and try to put pressure on Azerbaijan from three sides.

The full interview is available here.