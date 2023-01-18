NATO representative emphasizes the importance of ensuring operation of Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred today during the meeting with the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Piriz, to the humanitarian situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that with its provocative step, Azerbaijan once again violates the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and stressed the importance of attention and targeted response of international community to the developments.

Government’s press service reports that Secretary General’s Special Representative expressed concern over the situation resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and attached importance to ensuring uninterrupted operation of the corridor.

Javier Colomina added that NATO is interested in ensuring stability and peace in the region and is expressing support to the efforts by international partners in this direction.