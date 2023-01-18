Gas supply to Artsakh suspended

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Adviser to the Minister of State of Artsakh Mesrop Arakelyan informed that gas supply to Artsakh has been suspended.

“Azerbaijan continues the actions aimed at the expulsion of Armenians from Artsakh,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Before the suspension of gas supply, the Government of Artsakh announced that from January 17, people in Artsakh will stay without electricity for four hours a day instead of two hours.

Since January 9 the Azerbaijani side does not allow specialists to approach and carry out emergency restoration work on the only high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia.