Pashinyan: “The behavior of the Russian peacekeeping troops unacceptable”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is worsening day by day.

“The Lachin corridor was closed by Azerbaijan and this is a gross violation of its international commitments. The Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Russian Federation, which has assumed security obligations to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, should provide a clear explanation of the situation.

What is Russia’s assessment, what road map it has for restoring the Lachin corridor? These are questions the Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh people expect to receive answers to from Russia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

He noted that “if Russia is unable to ensure security and stability in NK, it should initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council and raise the issue of endowing the Russian peacekeeping force in NK with a UN Security Council mandate or sending a multinational force to NK.”

“All the signs exist to claim that Azerbaijan is preparing another military provocation, including in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia is a firm supporter of the presence of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, but the obvious behavior of the Russian peacekeeping troops to become a silent witness of the depopulation of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh is unacceptable for us,” Nikol Pashinyan said.