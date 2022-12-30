Pashinyan: “The behavior of the Russian peacekeeping troops unacceptable” - Mediamax.am

1312 views

Pashinyan: “The behavior of the Russian peacekeeping troops unacceptable”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is worsening day by day.

“The Lachin corridor was closed by Azerbaijan and this is a gross violation of its international commitments. The Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Russian Federation, which has assumed security obligations to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, should provide a clear explanation of the situation.

 

What is Russia’s assessment, what road map it has for restoring the Lachin corridor? These are questions the Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh people expect to receive answers to from Russia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

 

He noted that “if Russia is unable to ensure security and stability in NK, it should initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council and raise the issue of endowing the Russian peacekeeping force in NK with a UN Security Council mandate or sending a multinational force to NK.”

 

“All the signs exist to claim that Azerbaijan is preparing another military provocation, including in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia is a firm supporter of the presence of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, but the obvious behavior of the Russian peacekeeping troops  to become a silent witness of the depopulation of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh is unacceptable for us,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | December 29, 2022 11:56
Lavrov refrains to forecast term of signing peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Nagorno Karabakh | December 29, 2022 11:42
Pashinyan: “The behavior of the Russian peacekeeping troops unacceptable”

Nagorno Karabakh | December 28, 2022 10:00
Ruben Vardanyan: Without exaggeration we are in a rather grave situation
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022