Kremlin responds to Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented today on the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that “Russian peacekeepers de facto do not fulfill their commitments.”
“Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and peace in the territories where they work, and act exclusively in accordance with the spirit and letter of the documents signed between the parties,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.
He noted that Russia will continue to discuss “that topic with our Armenian partners and allies.”
