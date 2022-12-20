Armenian SCS: Russia guarantor of security of Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said today that “Azerbaijan closed Lachin corridor to carry out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.”

“Armenia continues to work with all its partners for Lachin corridor to open as soon as possible and the Armenians living in Artsakh avoid a humanitarian crisis, and the created crisis gets immediate solution,” Armen Grigoryan said at the extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

He said with the November 9 statement Russia is the guarantor of the security of Lachin corridor.

“I would urge the opposition to work in this direction as well, for the Russian Federation to fulfill its commitments and ensure safe traffic in Lachin corridor,” he said.

In response to the question whether Armenia continues to be the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, Armen Grigoryan said that the authorities proved it with their actions:

“Last year, about AMD 200 billion financial assistance was provided to Artsakh, which solves not only social and economic, but also security issues. There can be no second opinion here.”