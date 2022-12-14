Azerbaijani MFA: Lachin road closed by Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that “Lachin road was closed not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation temporarily deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“The Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all residents of Armenian origin living in our territories, and the claims of the Armenian side are groundless,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by Azerbaijani media.