Azerbaijani MFA: Lachin road closed by Russian peacekeepers - Mediamax.am

272 views

Azerbaijani MFA: Lachin road closed by Russian peacekeepers


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that “Lachin road was closed not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation temporarily deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“The Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all residents of Armenian origin living in our territories, and the claims of the Armenian side are groundless,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by Azerbaijani media.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | December 14, 2022 09:44
Azerbaijani MFA: Lachin road closed by Russian peacekeepers

Nagorno Karabakh | December 13, 2022 17:56
Ruben Vardanyan: We will not retreat before difficulties

Nagorno Karabakh | December 13, 2022 12:57
Armenian MFA warns of danger of large-scale humanitarian crisis
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022